GIF

Bud Dupree’s crushing, and penalized, hit on Matt Moore knocked the Dolphins quarterback out of the game for a play as Miami attempted to come back from a 20-3 deficit in Pittsburgh.

The unnecessary roughness call ended up giving the Dolphins a first-and-25 after Miami drew its own unsportsmanlike conduct foul in the fight that resulted from the play. Moore’s already Miami’s backup quarterback, and things were never looking good for them to win today.

Advertisement

[CBS]

Recommended Stories

Matt Moore's Bachelorette Fandom And Chad Johnson's Sex Life: Highlights From Last Night's Hard Knocks Premiere
Quarterback Musical Chairs Leaves The Dolphins Standing Alone In A Corner
Clearing A Low Bar, Matt Moore Says He's Playing The Best Football Of His Career