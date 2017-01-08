Matt Moore Knocked Out Of Game Briefly By Bud Dupree HitTimothy BurkeToday 2:14pmFiled to: ouchnflmiami dolphinsbud dupreematt moorepittsburgh steelersnfl playoffs1285EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Bud Dupree’s crushing, and penalized, hit on Matt Moore knocked the Dolphins quarterback out of the game for a play as Miami attempted to come back from a 20-3 deficit in Pittsburgh.The unnecessary roughness call ended up giving the Dolphins a first-and-25 after Miami drew its own unsportsmanlike conduct foul in the fight that resulted from the play. Moore’s already Miami’s backup quarterback, and things were never looking good for them to win today. Advertisement [CBS]Recommended StoriesMatt Moore's Bachelorette Fandom And Chad Johnson's Sex Life: Highlights From Last Night's Hard Knocks PremiereQuarterback Musical Chairs Leaves The Dolphins Standing Alone In A CornerClearing A Low Bar, Matt Moore Says He's Playing The Best Football Of His CareerTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply128 repliesLeave a reply