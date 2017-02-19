Jacob Trouba’s shoulder cracked Mark Stone’s face and knocked the Senators forward out of the game—drawing just a two-minute minor penalty, to the dismay of Ottawa fans and coach Guy Boucher.

Stone missed time earlier this season with a concussion, and his subsequent reaction to tonight’s hit isn’t especially promising. The Senators sit just two points back of Montreal in the Atlantic Division; Stone leads the team in goals and is second in assists.

