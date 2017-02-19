Mark Stone Knocked Out Of Game By Being Checked In The HeadTimothy BurkeYesterday 7:22pmFiled to: nhlbad brainsconcussionsmark stonejacob troubaottawa senatorswinnipeg jets224EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkJacob Trouba’s shoulder cracked Mark Stone’s face and knocked the Senators forward out of the game—drawing just a two-minute minor penalty, to the dismay of Ottawa fans and coach Guy Boucher. Advertisement Stone missed time earlier this season with a concussion, and his subsequent reaction to tonight’s hit isn’t especially promising. The Senators sit just two points back of Montreal in the Atlantic Division; Stone leads the team in goals and is second in assists.[TSN]Recommended Stories Chris Conley Gets Blasted In The Head, Only Misses One PlayNASCAR Driver Points To Concussions As A Reason For Leaving RacingCam Newton Takes Hit To The Head, Somehow Ends Up Being The One PenalizedTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply22 repliesLeave a reply