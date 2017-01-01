Mariah Carey Melts Down At Times Square New Year's Eve PerformanceTimothy BurkeToday 12:15amFiled to: mariah careynew year's evenyenew year'ssinger meltdownsmeltdownslip syncingtechnical difficulties632EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkA lack of proper lip sync tracks led pop legend Mariah Carey to effectively abandon participation in her Times Square performance that was heavily hyped by ABC as the main event of Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve 2017.Look, the superstar singer’s previous public singing appearances haven’t been the strongest, and if anything we’re just happy the catastrophe revealed which notes she can’t hit anymore. But we’re really in love with her “fuck all of this” that ended her performance. We feel the same about 2016. Advertisement [ABC]Recommended StoriesIsolated, Unedited Vocals Of Mariah Carey's Awful Holiday PerformanceOdell Beckham Jr. Doesn't Know HerEmotional Story Inspires ESPN Anchor To Quote Mariah CareyTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply63 repliesLeave a reply