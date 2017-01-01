A lack of proper lip sync tracks led pop legend Mariah Carey to effectively abandon participation in her Times Square performance that was heavily hyped by ABC as the main event of Dick Clark’s Rockin’ Eve 2017.

Look, the superstar singer’s previous public singing appearances haven’t been the strongest, and if anything we’re just happy the catastrophe revealed which notes she can’t hit anymore. But we’re really in love with her “fuck all of this” that ended her performance. We feel the same about 2016.

