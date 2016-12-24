Marcus Mariota Carted Off After Ankle InjuryTimothy Burke28 minutes agoFiled to: injuriesmarcus mariotatennessee titansnflouch6EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkTitans quarterback Marcus Mariota left today’s game on a cart and wearing an air cast after suffering an ankle injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Advertisement The Titans are tied with the Texans atop the AFC South, and the injury—if it’s as bad as it looks—is a massive blow to hopes in Nashville, where Mariota had been approaching some of the lofty expectations that came when Tennessee selected him last year with the second-overall pick.[CBS]Recommended StoriesHow The Titans Went Retro And Unleashed Marcus MariotaThe Titans Have Fired Ken Whisenhunt, Who Was Doing A Very Bad JobMarcus Mariota Has Sprained MCL After Late And Low HitTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply6 repliesLeave a reply