Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota left today’s game on a cart and wearing an air cast after suffering an ankle injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Titans are tied with the Texans atop the AFC South, and the injury—if it’s as bad as it looks—is a massive blow to hopes in Nashville, where Mariota had been approaching some of the lofty expectations that came when Tennessee selected him last year with the second-overall pick.

[CBS]