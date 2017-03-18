March Madness Refs Continue Run Of Stellar Accuracy In Late-Game SituationsTimothy Burke32 minutes agoFiled to: ncaa tournamentmarch madnesscollege basketballsaint mary's gaelsarizona wildcatsrefereesbad callsofficials101EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkOfficials whistled Saint Mary’s Jordan Hunter for committing the foul of “being shoved in the back by an opponent.” It sealed a victory for Arizona, which moves on to face Xavier next week. The refs are really on a roll of excellence, folks. Advertisement [CBS]Recommended StoriesSeton Hall Boned By Terrible Flagrant Foul RulingRefs Botch Obvious Basket Interference Call, Penalize Northwestern InsteadVerne Lundquist Taking A Basketball Square In The Face, In Extreme Slow MotionTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply10 repliesLeave a reply