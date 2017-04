Four goals have been scored in the first 24 minutes of today’s Everton-Leicester City match, but none more impressive than Marc Albrighton’s free kick that beat Joel Robles in the tenth minute. That’s after a streaking Kevin Mirallas set up Tom Davies in the opening minute to give Everton a short-lived lead, and Islam Slimani’s equalizer three minutes later. A Lukaku header tied things up again in the 23rd minute; this is one to tune into, if you’re not watching already.

[NBCSN]