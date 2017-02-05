Manchester City Supporters Praise Jesus After Stoppage-Time GoalTimothy BurkeToday 10:28amFiled to: highlight reeleplenglish premier leaguepremiershipmanchester citygabriel jesusjesusgoalsscreamersoccer166EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkManchester City pulled out a win over Swansea City after Jesus showed no mercy to keeper Łukasz Fabiański and knocked in a rebound in the 92nd minute to give the home supporters a 2-1 win to go crazy about. Advertisement City supporters can credit Jesus fully for the win, as the Brazilian forward scored his side’s first goal of the match in the 11th minute, only to see Gylfi Sigurðsson give the Welsh club an equalizer 70 minutes later.[Telemundo]Recommended StoriesManchester City Might Be Too Good To Become GreatEverton Rout Manchester City 4-0Yaya Touré Catches Drunk Driving Rap After Unwittingly Drinking Spiked Diet CokeTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply16 repliesLeave a reply