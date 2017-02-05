Manchester City pulled out a win over Swansea City after Jesus showed no mercy to keeper Łukasz Fabiański and knocked in a rebound in the 92nd minute to give the home supporters a 2-1 win to go crazy about.

City supporters can credit Jesus fully for the win, as the Brazilian forward scored his side’s first goal of the match in the 11th minute, only to see Gylfi Sigurðsson give the Welsh club an equalizer 70 minutes later.

[Telemundo]