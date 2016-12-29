Malik Monk Is The TruthTimothy Burke40 minutes agoFiled to: highlight reelmalik monkkentucky wildcatscollege basketball121EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkWe’ve noted before how Kentucky’s magic freshman Malik Monk can transform games. Here he is tonight stealing souls from some poor kids from Ole Miss. Don’t look too closely if you value your own afterlife. Advertisement [ESPN2]Recommended StoriesKentucky Downs North Carolina Thanks To Miracle Freshman Malik MonkA Very Timely And All-Encompassing Preview Of The 2016-17 College Basketball SeasonIf You're Losing By 96, Maybe Just Let Them DunkTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply12 repliesLeave a reply