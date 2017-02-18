Lesson LearnedTimothy BurkeToday 6:24pmFiled to: knockoutsmmabcmmajoe hardingjohan segasshowboating397EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkJoe Harding tried his best Ali, or at least Broner, during a British Challenge MMA match against Frenchman Johan Segas tonight. It did not go well for Mr. Harding, who spent several minutes on the canvas. Advertisement [MMATV]Recommended StoriesMikey Garcia Wins WBC Lightweight Title With Brutal Knockout Amanda Nunes Annihilates Ronda Rousey Mike Pyle Had A Bad NightTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply39 repliesLeave a reply