Kyle Busch rumbled with Joey Logano after the two got into a tangle on the track at the end of today’s NASCAR race in Las Vegas.

Logano claimed the incident wasn’t intentional, and that Busch didn’t land any punches on him.

Update (7:04 p.m.): Here’s some great video from Jeff Gluck showing Busch going after Logano.

[Fox Deportes]