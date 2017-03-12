Kyle Busch Bloodied In Post-Race Brawl With Joey Logano [UPDATE]Timothy BurkeToday 6:55pmFiled to: nascarfightsjoey loganokyle buschbrawls1405EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkKyle Busch rumbled with Joey Logano after the two got into a tangle on the track at the end of today’s NASCAR race in Las Vegas. Advertisement Logano claimed the incident wasn’t intentional, and that Busch didn’t land any punches on him.Update (7:04 p.m.): Here’s some great video from Jeff Gluck showing Busch going after Logano.[Fox Deportes]Recommended StoriesAuto Club 400 Ends With Denny Hamlin In An Ambulance And Tony Stewart Brawling With Joey Logano [UPDATE: Now With Smoke's Profane…Kyle Busch Is An AssholeNASCAR Teams Beat Shit Out Of Each Other In Choreographed MayhemTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply140 repliesLeave a reply