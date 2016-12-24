Kicker Sparks Sideline FightTimothy Burke37 minutes agoFiled to: fightsnflmiami dolphinsbuffalo billsdan carpenterkickers142EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThe Dolphins and Bills brawled a bit late in today’s game in Buffalo, and it’s all Dan Carpenter’s fault—as the Bills kicker taunted the Miami returner after forcing him out of bounds, and havoc briefly reigned. Advertisement Uniformed players, non-uniformed players, and coaches alike got in each others’ faces and screamed and said naughty words. Again, this is all Dan Carpenter’s fault. The kicker. Dan Carpenter.[CBS]Recommended StoriesDan Carpenter's Wife Threatens Richard Sherman's NutsKicker Drills Self In FaceReport: Rex Ryan's Probably Done In BuffaloTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply14 repliesLeave a reply