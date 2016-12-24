The Dolphins and Bills brawled a bit late in today’s game in Buffalo, and it’s all Dan Carpenter’s fault—as the Bills kicker taunted the Miami returner after forcing him out of bounds, and havoc briefly reigned.

Uniformed players, non-uniformed players, and coaches alike got in each others’ faces and screamed and said naughty words. Again, this is all Dan Carpenter’s fault. The kicker. Dan Carpenter.

