Jusuf Nurkić Loses Two Teeth, Misses Zero Minutes
Timothy Burke
44 minutes ago
Filed to: teeth
ouch
nba
jusuf nurkic
portland trail blazers
injuries

P.J. Tucker managed to both draw a personal foul on Jusuf Nurkić and commit a technical on him as the Blazers big man had two teeth knocked out by the Raptors swingman—teeth Nurkić had to later hand over to the team trainer:

Despite this, Nurkić stayed in the game. The Blazers lost anyway, 112-106.

[RSN]