P.J. Tucker managed to both draw a personal foul on Jusuf Nurkić and commit a technical on him as the Blazers big man had two teeth knocked out by the Raptors swingman—teeth Nurkić had to later hand over to the team trainer:

Despite this, Nurkić stayed in the game. The Blazers lost anyway, 112-106.

Advertisement

Advertisement

[RSN]

Recommended Stories

Euro Golf Fan At Medinah Celebrates Ryder Cup Win So Hard His Tooth Flies Out On Live TV
Ronald Nored's Broken Tooth Is Really Nasty
Ben Bishop Is Short A Few Teeth After Taking A Hard Shot To The Face