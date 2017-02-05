Julio Jones: Smooth CriminalTimothy BurkeToday 7:39pmFiled to: highlight reelsuper bowlsuper bowl 51super bowl LInflatlanta falconsjulio jonesmichael jacksonwhimsy1917EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkJulio Jones hauled in a fantastic sideline catch en route to the Falcons’ second touchdown tonight—one viewers around the world felt deserving of the Moonwalker treatment. Advertisement [Fox]Recommended StoriesJulio Jones Is A MarvelJulio Jones's Excellence Made A Man Lose His JobJulio Jones Puts Falcons Up On Carolina With One Of This Season's Best CatchesTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply19 repliesLeave a reply