Jirí Veselý Goes Between The Legs For WinnerTimothy BurkeYesterday 10:03pmFiled to: highlight reeltennisjiri veselymiami open105EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkAmerican Jack Sock took the first set against Jirí Veselý tonight, but even if the Czech loses their Miami Open match he’ll go home knowing he delivered the highlight of the match: a between-the-legs winner off what was a near perfect lob volley from Sock. Don’t try this at home. Advertisement [Tennis Channel]Recommended StoriesFrench Tennis Guy Benoit Paire Is An Expert At Smashing Tennis RacketsExtra-Cool Iguana Is Now The King Of This Tennis CourtTennis Player Has the Right Attitude About Tennis: 'It's Just Tennis'Timothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply10 repliesLeave a reply