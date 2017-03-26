American Jack Sock took the first set against Jirí Veselý tonight, but even if the Czech loses their Miami Open match he’ll go home knowing he delivered the highlight of the match: a between-the-legs winner off what was a near perfect lob volley from Sock. Don’t try this at home.

[Tennis Channel]

