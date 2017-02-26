Jimmie Johnson's Car Bashed On All Sides In Another Big Daytona WreckTimothy BurkeToday 5:17pmFiled to: daytona 500nascarjimmie johnsondanica patrickwrecksracingauto racingmotorsportsstock car racing81EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkToday’s racing at Daytona can’t make it very far without a caution, and the most recent saw a half dozen cars batter Jimmie Johnson’s from every angle. Denny Hamlin, Trevor Bayne, Chris Buescher, and Kevin Harvick all teamed up to levy the punishment on Johnson, who had been running third. Another casualty? Danica Patrick, who had been running incredibly strong. Time for another nap. Advertisement [Fox Deportes]Recommended StoriesGronk Tries To Get 69 Out Of "Monster Girl," FailsNASCAR Truck Race Ends The Way It Started: With Huge WreckNASCAR Trucks Make It Exactly One Lap Before Huge WreckTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply8 repliesLeave a reply