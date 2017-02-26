Today’s racing at Daytona can’t make it very far without a caution, and the most recent saw a half dozen cars batter Jimmie Johnson’s from every angle. Denny Hamlin, Trevor Bayne, Chris Buescher, and Kevin Harvick all teamed up to levy the punishment on Johnson, who had been running third. Another casualty? Danica Patrick, who had been running incredibly strong. Time for another nap.

