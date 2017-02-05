James White’s touchdown in overtime gave the Patriots their fifth NFL title and ended one of the wildest Super Bowls in history. Here’s how that championship-winning play sounded on nine different broadcasts, including, in order: Fox, Fox Deportes, Patriots radio, Falcons radio, BBC Radio 5, Westwood One Radio, Televisa, PULS4, and BBC One.

