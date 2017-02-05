James White's Super Bowl-Winning Touchdown, As Heard On Patriots & Falcons Radio And Around The WorldTimothy BurkeYesterday 11:44pmFiled to: super bowlhighlight reelsuper bowl 51super bowl LIjames whitenew england patriotsatlanta falconsnfllocal announcerskevin harlanjoe buck498EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkJames White’s touchdown in overtime gave the Patriots their fifth NFL title and ended one of the wildest Super Bowls in history. Here’s how that championship-winning play sounded on nine different broadcasts, including, in order: Fox, Fox Deportes, Patriots radio, Falcons radio, BBC Radio 5, Westwood One Radio, Televisa, PULS4, and BBC One.Recommended StoriesTom Brady's Pick-Six, As Heard Around The WorldMSU's Miracle Win Over Michigan, As Called By Each Team's Home Radio Announcers [UPDATE]¡Los Cubs Son Campeones! The Final Out Of The World Series, As Called By Announcers Around The Globe [Update]Timothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply49 repliesLeave a reply