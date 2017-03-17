It's Manny Machado Highlight TimeTimothy Burke59 minutes agoFiled to: World Baseball Classichighlight reeldominican republicmanny machadomlb42EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkManny Machado helped his Dominican Republic team in a defensive battle against Venezuela tonight with a defensive play that showed the Orioles third baseman is in mid-season form. Advertisement [ESPN Deportes]Recommended StoriesManny Machado Hits The Ball So Dang HardManny Machado Charges The Mound, Lights Up Yordano VenturaManny Machado Dinged A Dong Straight Out Of The YardTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply4 repliesLeave a reply