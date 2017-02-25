It's Better To Be Lucky Than GoodTimothy BurkeToday 10:22amFiled to: goalseplenglish premier leaguepremiershipwest bromcraig dawsongifs41EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Craig Dawson brought West Brom back equal by carefully exerting mind control over Bournemouth’s Charlie Daniels in order to create a wonderfully-bending deflection goal. He should use that superpower more often.Recommended StoriesManchester City Supporters Praise Jesus After Stoppage-Time GoalEden Hazard Makes Arsenal Look Like Children When Your Mate's Knackered And You Can't Be Arsed To Knock Him UpTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply4 repliesLeave a reply