GIF

Craig Dawson brought West Brom back equal by carefully exerting mind control over Bournemouth’s Charlie Daniels in order to create a wonderfully-bending deflection goal. He should use that superpower more often.

Recommended Stories

Manchester City Supporters Praise Jesus After Stoppage-Time Goal
Eden Hazard Makes Arsenal Look Like Children
When Your Mate's Knackered And You Can't Be Arsed To Knock Him Up