Innovative Minnesota Vikings Keep Finding New Ways To Turn Ball Over

The free-falling Minnesota Vikings keep breaking new ground in football—today figuring out that the ball doesn't even need to be snapped in order for them to turn it over. That's the Midwest work ethic in action!

[Fox]