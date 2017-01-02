Today’s darts World Championship final between Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson was interrupted by an Idiot On The Field who rushed the stage and stole the trophy.

The invasion forced van Gerwen to pause in the middle of his throws, though he recovered to win the world championship minutes later. Darts produces one of the wildest crowds of any sporting event—and larger ones, even, than many bowl games.

