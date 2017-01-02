Idiot On The Field At World Darts Championship Steals TrophyTimothy Burke38 minutes agoFiled to: idiot on the fielddartsmichael van gerwen184EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkToday’s darts World Championship final between Michael van Gerwen and Gary Anderson was interrupted by an Idiot On The Field who rushed the stage and stole the trophy. Advertisement The invasion forced van Gerwen to pause in the middle of his throws, though he recovered to win the world championship minutes later. Darts produces one of the wildest crowds of any sporting event—and larger ones, even, than many bowl games. Recommended StoriesRioting Costumed Fans Halt Australian Darts CompetitionGuy With Crazy-Ass Haircut Still Has Crazy-Ass HaircutThis Is What Passes For A Fight At The World Darts ChampionshipTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply18 repliesLeave a reply