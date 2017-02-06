Holy Shit, LeBronTimothy Burke11 minutes agoFiled to: holy shitnbahighlight reellebron jamescleveland cavaliersbuzzer-beaters193EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkLeBron James forced overtime against Washington with a shot that ranks among the most legendary in his career. Incredible. Advertisement [TNT]Recommended StoriesCanada Loses Davis Cup Tie To Great Britain After Player Drills Umpire In The FaceSkiing Guy Flies Off Cliff, Lives To Tell The TaleTennessee Stays Undefeated, Beats Georgia On Hail MaryTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply19 repliesLeave a reply