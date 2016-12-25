There hasn’t been much to cheer about for Rainbow Warriors fans over the past few years, but Hawai’i beat MTSU in last night’s Hawai’i Bowl thanks in part to a wild third-quarter fake punt that was as much a victory for long snapping as it was playcalling.

Noah Borden’s 22-yard, diagonal long snap found a distant Makoa Camanse-Stevens, who connected with Ammon Barker for the first down. The Rainbow Warriors went home—which, well, they were already playing in their home stadium, but whatever—with a 52-35 win over the Blue Raiders.

[ESPN Deportes]