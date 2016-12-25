Hawai'i Ran An Incredible Fake Punt And Won Their First Bowl Game In Ten YearsTimothy BurkeToday 1:20pmFiled to: highlight reelcollege footballhawaii rainbow warriorsfake punts844EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThere hasn’t been much to cheer about for Rainbow Warriors fans over the past few years, but Hawai’i beat MTSU in last night’s Hawai’i Bowl thanks in part to a wild third-quarter fake punt that was as much a victory for long snapping as it was playcalling. Advertisement Noah Borden’s 22-yard, diagonal long snap found a distant Makoa Camanse-Stevens, who connected with Ammon Barker for the first down. The Rainbow Warriors went home—which, well, they were already playing in their home stadium, but whatever—with a 52-35 win over the Blue Raiders.[ESPN Deportes]Recommended StoriesCal Had To Ship Their Own Goalposts To AustraliaRobert Kekaula Apologizes For Calling Fresno "The Armpit Of America"Hawai'i Beats UNLV With Last-Second Touchdown PassTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply84 repliesLeave a reply