Gronk Tries To Get 69 Out Of "Monster Girl," Fails
Timothy Burke
Today 2:28pm

Rob Gronkowski is, for whatever reason, on Fox's Daytona 500 coverage today, and he's doing roughly what you'd expect him to be doing. Here he's talking to a young woman identified as a "Monster girl," and not quite getting the answer he was going for.

[Fox]