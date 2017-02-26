Rob Gronkowski is, for whatever reason, on Fox’s Daytona 500 coverage today, and he’s doing roughly what you’d expect him to be doing. Here he’s talking to a young woman identified as a “Monster girl,” and not quite getting the answer he was going for.

Advertisement

[Fox]

Recommended Stories

Gronk Goes Shirtless At Parade, Chugs Beers, Laughs At The Number 69
Rob Gronkowski Once Tanked A Free Throw To Keep His High School Basketball Team At 69 Points
Rob Gronkowski Credits His Mom For Supporting His Quest For 69 Touchdowns