Rob Gronkowski turned up at tonight’s Wrestlemania in Orlando in support of buddy Mojo Rawley to help bust up some bad guys en route to Rawley’s win in the Andre the Giant memorial battle royal.

Gronk, who is allegedly an NFL tight end by trade, entered the ring “illegally” to deliver the damage and help his friend.

Gronk re-invaded the ring to celebrbate with Rawley following the win:

