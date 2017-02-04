Grayson Allen Whistled For Tripping... AgainTimothy BurkeToday 2:48pmFiled to: college basketballgrayson allenduke blue devilstripping679EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkDuke star Grayson Allen, who is the world’s best at heeding seventh-grade basketball coaches’ command to “play defense with your feet,” earned a foul against Pitt today for engaging in his patented stoppage style.Recommended StoriesDuke Doofus Grayson Allen Trips DudeACC: "There Is Nothing Conclusive" About Grayson Allen's Latest Dirty FootworkDid Grayson Allen Try To Trip Another Opponent?Timothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply67 repliesLeave a reply