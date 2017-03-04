Grayson Allen Graduates From Tripping People; Now Issues ElbowsTimothy Burke53 minutes agoFiled to: grayson allenfoulstechnical foulscollege basketballnorth carolina tar heelsduke blue devils242EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkGrayson Allen continues to inspire us with his unique, physical take on playing basketball.Recommended StoriesDuke Doofus Grayson Allen Trips DudeDuke Ends Grayson Allen's Indefinite Suspension After Just One GameGrayson Allen Whistled For Tripping... AgainTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply24 repliesLeave a reply