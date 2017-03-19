Giancarlo Stanton Cranks Huge Dinger, Gives U.S. The LeadTimothy Burke58 minutes agoFiled to: highlight reelgiancarlo stantonworld baseball classichome runshomersdingersdongs102EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkGiancarlo Stanton broke a 2-2 deadlock by ripping a massive two-run homer off the Dominican Republic’s Ervin Santana. How massive?What a dinger! Advertisement Advertisement [ESPN Deportes]Recommended StoriesEdwin Díaz's Slider Is So, So, So RidiculousIt's Manny Machado Highlight TimeTeam USA Smacks Two Eighth-Inning Dongs To Beat VenezuelaTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply10 repliesLeave a reply