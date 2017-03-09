Jalen Jenkins landed a layup as time expired in regulation to force overtime in George Mason’s A-10 tournament matchup against Fordham. Mason actually had an attempt to tie it up with seven seconds remaining as Marquise Moore was fouled, but Moore missed both free throws—setting the stage for Jenkins’s game-extending heroics.

[NBCSN]

