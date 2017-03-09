George Mason Forces OT With Jalen Jenkins Buzzer-BeaterTimothy BurkeToday 8:17pmFiled to: buzzer-beatersgeorge mason patriotsatlantic 10college basketballhighlight reel11EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkJalen Jenkins landed a layup as time expired in regulation to force overtime in George Mason’s A-10 tournament matchup against Fordham. Mason actually had an attempt to tie it up with seven seconds remaining as Marquise Moore was fouled, but Moore missed both free throws—setting the stage for Jenkins’s game-extending heroics. Advertisement [NBCSN]Recommended StoriesSuns Score Five Points In Final Four Seconds To Beat CelticsSaint Francis Beats Wagner On Off-Balance, Buzzer-Beating ThreeTaj Gibson Drills Hail Mary Buzzer-Beater At The HalfTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply11 repliesLeave a reply