Four T'd Up As Warriors And Thunder "Brawl"
Timothy Burke
Today 9:24pm
Filed to: fights
nba
golden state warriors
oklahoma city thunder
fights and/or boobs
stephen curry
russell westbrook
draymond green
semaj christon

Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Semaj Christon, and Russell Westbrook all drew technical fouls as a fight between the Warriors and Thunder erupted near the end of tonight's first half in Oklahoma City.

Bad blood has seeped through the teams' relationship since the offseason, but the fires of rage were especially stoked over this incredibly stupid beef.

[TNT]

Timothy Burke
tim@deadspin.com
@bubbaprog
Timothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.