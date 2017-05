Tonight’s AFL matchup between Sydney Swans and Brisbane Lions featured a good-ass fight late in the third quarter, as Lance Franklin and Nick Robertson took some time out to beat up on each other. Yet another reason why this sport is superior to the NFL: while the Aussie announcers have themselves a wonderful time with the brawling, consider the serious tones with which Jim Nantz would call such an altercation.

