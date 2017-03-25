Five-Hole Howler For Belarusian KeeperTimothy Burke9 minutes agoFiled to: howlersworld cup qualifiersswedenbelaruslowlight reelsoccerscreamer0EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkSweden is having an easy time of it against Belarus—the Swedes are up 4-0, at the moment—but Belarusian keeper Andrey Gorbunov isn’t helping things. Here’s Emil Forsberg knocking one in for Sweden’s second goal of the match—also completing a brace for the Leipzig man—right through Gorbunov’s wicket. Advertisement [Fox Deportes]Recommended Stories Syria Score An Especially Painful And Embarrassing Own Goal Here's Borussia Mönchengladbach With A Great Piece Of Own-Goal Incompetence Look At This Goalkeeper Just Punch The Ball Into His Own NetTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956ReplyLeave a reply