Fernando Torres Goes Back In Time, Scores Gorgeous Overhead GoalTimothy BurkeToday 3:11pmFiled to: highlight reelgolazosgoalssoccerscreameratletico madridla ligafernando torres56EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkAtlético Madrid got an early equalizer against Celta de Vigo today when Fernando Torres tapped into his past greatness to flip an overhead strike and loft it past keeper Sergio Álvarez. Fancy! Maybe he’ll get that new contract after all. Advertisement [beIN]Recommended Stories Fernando Torres Does A Fernando TorresThe Resurrection Of Fernando TorresFernando Torres, Missing For Four Years, Found Scoring Goals In MadridTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply5 repliesLeave a reply