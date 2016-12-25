Fat Guy Touchdown Pass!Timothy Burke49 minutes agoFiled to: fat guy touchdownhighlight reelnflkansas city chiefsdontari poedemetrius harris327EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkTonight 346-pound defensive tackle Dontari Poe threw a touchdown pass to Demetrius Harris to seal a big win for the Chiefs over the Broncos. All those who witnessed it were so shocked at having seen NFL history, Kansas City was unable to successfully convert the try. Advertisement Poe was already the heaviest player in NFL history to score a touchdown. We’re assuming he’s now the fattest man to throw a TD, too. One famous fat quarterback has a take:[NBC]Recommended StoriesPitt Runs Tackle-Around For Fat Guy TouchdownPitt Offensive Lineman Scores Fat Guy TouchdownOle Miss Left Tackle Laremy Tunsil Scores TouchdownTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply32 repliesLeave a reply