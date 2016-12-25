Tonight 346-pound defensive tackle Dontari Poe threw a touchdown pass to Demetrius Harris to seal a big win for the Chiefs over the Broncos. All those who witnessed it were so shocked at having seen NFL history, Kansas City was unable to successfully convert the try.

Advertisement

Poe was already the heaviest player in NFL history to score a touchdown. We’re assuming he’s now the fattest man to throw a TD, too. One famous fat quarterback has a take:

[NBC]