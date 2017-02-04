Eden Hazard Makes Arsenal Look Like ChildrenTimothy Burke16 minutes agoFiled to: highlight reeleplenglish premier leaguepremiershipeden hazardchelseaarsenalgolazosgoalssoccerscreamer31EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkChelsea doubled its lead on Arsenal early in the second half as Eden Hazard wove his way past a Gunners squad apparently completely made up of the family members of neighboring Mr. Bean. Advertisement [NBC Universo]Recommended StoriesDiego Costa And Eden Hazard Are Good As Hell Again When Your Mate's Knackered And You Can't Be Arsed To Knock Him UpEden Hazard Totally Owned A Small ChildTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply3 repliesLeave a reply