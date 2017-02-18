DNCE Stands For "Destroyed Nearby Crowd's Ears"Timothy BurkeToday 8:37pmFiled to: nba all-star gamenbadncejoe jonasisolated vocalsbad music311EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkMove over, Aloe Blacc. There’s a new worst NBA All-Star-related musical performance, and it’s this hilariously off-key appearance by Joe Jonas. Advertisement [TNT]Recommended StoriesAloe Blacc Proves Beats Headphones Are Shit With Tone-Deaf PerformanceTonight's "O Canada" Before The Pens-Sens Game Was So Bad Players Were Laughing Before It FinishedIsolated, Unedited Vocals Of Mariah Carey's Awful Holiday PerformanceTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply31 repliesLeave a reply