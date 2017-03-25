Deuce MagicTimothy Burke8 minutes agoFiled to: highlight reelclint dempseyusmntworld cup qualifiersfree kicksgoalsgolazossoccerscreamer2EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThe U.S. is currently beating Honduras 6-0 in a World Cup qualifier, and half of the goals belong to Clint Dempsey. Here’s his hat trick-clincher—and we don’t mean to slight any of the other goals, many of which were absolutely marvelous and involved Pulisic—but this is a free kick that was absolute magic. Advertisement [UniMás]Recommended StoriesJohn Boye's Foot Rearranged Clint Dempsey's Face Here's A Goofy Video Clint Dempsey Made With His Furman TeammatesClint Dempsey Is Still Scoring Goals, And This One Was A Tactical NukeTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply2 repliesLeave a reply