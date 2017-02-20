Derrick Lewis After Knocking Out Travis Browne: "I Gotta Do #2...Where's Ronda Rousey's Fine Ass At?"Timothy BurkeToday 12:52amFiled to: ufcderrick lewistravis browneronda rouseycursingmmamixed martial artsfox sports 1333EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkDerrick Lewis made easy work of Travis Browne at UFC Fight Night, knocking him out in the second round and then launching into a weird post-fight interview in which the heavyweight addressed Browne’s domestic abuse allegations, Browne’s girlfriend Ronda Rousey, and the fact that Browne’s body kicks left Lewis needing to take a shit. Advertisement Lewis also addressed the weather outside the UFC event venue in Halifax (“I’m not down with all this snow shit”) and his need for a vacation due to having too much sex.[FS1]Recommended StoriesBlackballed MMA Reporter Admits He Was UFC's Paid Shill Fabricio Werdum Beats Travis Browne, Then Kicks Browne's CoachMatt Mitrione's Eye Is So Gross We Had To Censor It For YouTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply33 repliesLeave a reply