Derrick Lewis made easy work of Travis Browne at UFC Fight Night, knocking him out in the second round and then launching into a weird post-fight interview in which the heavyweight addressed Browne’s domestic abuse allegations, Browne’s girlfriend Ronda Rousey, and the fact that Browne’s body kicks left Lewis needing to take a shit.

Advertisement

Lewis also addressed the weather outside the UFC event venue in Halifax (“I’m not down with all this snow shit”) and his need for a vacation due to having too much sex.

[FS1]

Recommended Stories

Blackballed MMA Reporter Admits He Was UFC's Paid Shill
Fabricio Werdum Beats Travis Browne, Then Kicks Browne's Coach
Matt Mitrione's Eye Is So Gross We Had To Censor It For You