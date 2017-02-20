Derrick Lewis made easy work of Travis Browne at UFC Fight Night, knocking him out in the second round and then launching into a weird post-fight interview in which the heavyweight addressed Browne’s domestic abuse allegations, Browne’s girlfriend Ronda Rousey, and the fact that Browne’s body kicks left Lewis needing to take a shit.

Advertisement

Lewis also addressed the weather outside the UFC event venue in Halifax (“I’m not down with all this snow shit”) and his need for a vacation due to having too much sex.

[FS1]