Cricket Reporter Tries To Pass Off iOS Calculator App As A "Light Meter"Timothy Burke22 minutes agoIs it too dark for them to continue the South Africa-New Zealand test match? Not yet, according to this guy with a "light meter."Timothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.