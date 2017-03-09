Cricket Man Takes Ball Right To The GooglyTimothy BurkeToday 1:54pmFiled to: ouchcricketnutshotspainwest indiesinjuries602EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkWest Indies batsman Jonathan Carter spent several minutes on the ground in agony after inside-edging himself right in the nuts during his squad’s one-day international against England today in Barbados. Yowza! The Guardian’s live blog put it thusly: Advertisement 13th over: West Indies 32-4 (Hope 9, Carter 0) Carter is left crawling around on all fours, crippled in agony, after inside-edging into his, um, gentlemanly zone. It takes him a minute or two to get back on his feet, and there’s certainly no thought of him scoring after that. In either sense. Wicket maiden.[Willow]Recommended Stories This Off-The-Nose Dismissal Is One Of The Most Extraordinary Plays We've Seen In Any SportAustralian Cricketer "Fighting For Life" After Taking Bouncer To SkullRed Sox Fan In New Zealand Wins $83,000 With One-Handed Cricket CatchTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply60 repliesLeave a reply