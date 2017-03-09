West Indies batsman Jonathan Carter spent several minutes on the ground in agony after inside-edging himself right in the nuts during his squad’s one-day international against England today in Barbados. Yowza! The Guardian’s live blog put it thusly:

13th over: West Indies 32-4 (Hope 9, Carter 0) Carter is left crawling around on all fours, crippled in agony, after inside-edging into his, um, gentlemanly zone. It takes him a minute or two to get back on his feet, and there’s certainly no thought of him scoring after that. In either sense. Wicket maiden.

[Willow]