The fourth at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens is hungry for golf balls, as consecutive shots by Tyrrell Hatton and tournament leader Rickie Fowler ended up deposited in a divot housing the green-side sprinkler head.

For Hatton, it proved to be beneficial; it kept his shot from rolling away. But for Fowler—who appears to have misread the apron—it was incredibly unfortunate, if hilarious for all of us watching.

