Consecutive Shots Land In Green-Side Sprinkler Head DivotTimothy BurkeToday 3:00pmFiled to: pgagolfrickie fowlertyrrell hatton4EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkThe fourth at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens is hungry for golf balls, as consecutive shots by Tyrrell Hatton and tournament leader Rickie Fowler ended up deposited in a divot housing the green-side sprinkler head. Advertisement For Hatton, it proved to be beneficial; it kept his shot from rolling away. But for Fowler—who appears to have misread the apron—it was incredibly unfortunate, if hilarious for all of us watching.[Golf]Recommended StoriesHere Are Some People Hitting Golf Balls At A Ruined Pontiac Silverdome"Steele Fucks My Mom!"Patrick Reed Would Like You To "Put The Fucking Camera Down"Timothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply4 repliesLeave a reply