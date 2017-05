Connor McDavid tied things up—briefly—for the Oilers tonight against Anaheim with a play that looked an awful lot like what The Great One used to do at the old Coliseum. Just, you know, two digits less.

Advertisement

Edmonton screwed it all up, of course, by allowing a bad goal to Christopher Wagner a minute later. It’s 4-3 Ducks headed into the second intermission.

[NBCSN]