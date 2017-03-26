Columbus, Ohio Viewers Miss Entire Kentucky-UNC Finish Due To Tornado WarningTimothy BurkeToday 8:01pmFiled to: media meltdownslocal newsmeteorologyweathertornadoscolumbusohiocollege basketballmarch madnessncaa tournament322EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkColumbus, Ohio CBS station WBNS went black for six minutes as its weather staff delivered ominous news of a tornado warning in Franklin and Madison counties. Those six minutes just happened to encompass the entirety of Malik Monk’s three to tie it up, and Luke Maye’s eventual winner for UNC (as well as the time out and the final three seconds of the game). Commence arguing over whether WBNS should have continued to show the game instead of a black screen. Advertisement Central Ohioans, the finish of the game can be viewed here.[WBNS]Recommended StoriesTV Station Interrupts Sudden Death-Winning Putt To Report On WeatherChicago ABC Station Apologizes For Using McDonald's Restaurant Graphic In Story On Laquan McDonald"Fuck You, Dale" [UPDATES]Timothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply32 repliesLeave a reply