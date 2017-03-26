Columbus, Ohio CBS station WBNS went black for six minutes as its weather staff delivered ominous news of a tornado warning in Franklin and Madison counties. Those six minutes just happened to encompass the entirety of Malik Monk’s three to tie it up, and Luke Maye’s eventual winner for UNC (as well as the time out and the final three seconds of the game). Commence arguing over whether WBNS should have continued to show the game instead of a black screen.

Central Ohioans, the finish of the game can be viewed here.

