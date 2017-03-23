Colombian soccer announcer Javier Fernández is the world’s greatest sports broadcaster. Here’s James knocking in a penalty rebound for his side’s only goal in Colombia’s win over Bolivia today, as called by “El Cantante del Gol” and complete with the traditional heavy metal goal music.

[Caracol]

