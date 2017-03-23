Colombia Beat Bolivia 1-0, And We Got Another Heavy Metal ¡GOL!Timothy Burke28 minutes agoFiled to: soccercolombiael cantante del goljames rodriguezscreamerannouncershighlight reel61EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkColombian soccer announcer Javier Fernández is the world’s greatest sports broadcaster. Here’s James knocking in a penalty rebound for his side’s only goal in Colombia’s win over Bolivia today, as called by “El Cantante del Gol” and complete with the traditional heavy metal goal music. Advertisement [Caracol]Recommended StoriesColombian Heavy Metal "¡GOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL!" Clocks In At 37 SecondsColombia Take 2-0 Lead; At Least We Get The Heavy Metal Goal CallCarlos Bacca Scores Colombian Equalizer, Sparks Heavy Metal MeltdownColombia's Four Goals Mean Four Instances Of Amazing AnnouncingThe James Rodríguez Golazo, As Called On Colombian TelevisionColombia's Goals Sound Best When Watched On Colombian TVTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956