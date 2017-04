Resident CNN war flack James “Spider” Marks excitedly promised an extended war against Syria, as the visibly engorged retired U.S. Army major general contrasted tonight’s use of more than 50 Tomahawk missiles against John Calipari’s Kentucky basketball program, stating that “this is not [...] one and done.”

Advertisement

Of course not. The sum of money paid to Karl-Anthony Towns to this point ($13.5 million) would only pay for eight Tomahawk missiles.

[CNN]