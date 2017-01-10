Clemson's National Championship-Winning Touchdown, As Heard On 9 Different NetworksTimothy BurkeToday 1:00amFiled to: national championshipclemson tigerscollege footballcollege football playofflocal announcersalabama crimson tideradio callsrussia364EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkClemson capped off a national championship finish we’ll never forget with Hunter Renfrow’s touchdown catch with just one second remaining. Above is how it sounded on ESPN; below are how commentators on eight other networks—including Clemson radio—reacted to the play.ESPN DeportesESPN VoicesESPN HomersESPN Coaches’ Film RoomSEC Network Finebaum Film RoomRussian TVClemson Radio (Don Munson, Rodney Williams and Patrick Sapp)ESPN Radio (Sean McDonough) Advertisement Sadly we’re missing Eli Gold’s call from Alabama due to a WatchESPN issue. If anyone has it on hand, send it along.[ESPN]Recommended Stories¡Los Cubs Son Campeones! The Final Out Of The World Series, As Called By Announcers Around The Globe [Update]Listen To The Cavaliers' Radio Calls Of Cleveland's First Title In DecadesMiami's Miracle Walk-Off Kick Return, As Called By Hurricanes Radio AnnouncersTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply36 repliesLeave a reply