Clemson capped off a national championship finish we’ll never forget with Hunter Renfrow’s touchdown catch with just one second remaining. Above is how it sounded on ESPN; below are how commentators on eight other networks—including Clemson radio—reacted to the play.

ESPN Deportes

ESPN Voices

ESPN Homers

ESPN Coaches’ Film Room

SEC Network Finebaum Film Room

Russian TV

Clemson Radio (Don Munson, Rodney Williams and Patrick Sapp)

ESPN Radio (Sean McDonough)

Advertisement

Sadly we’re missing Eli Gold’s call from Alabama due to a WatchESPN issue. If anyone has it on hand, send it along.

[ESPN]