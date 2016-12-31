Clemson Plays A Very Curious DefenseTimothy BurkeToday 8:40pmFiled to: nutshotsdick grabsgropingdonald trumpclemson tigerscollege football644EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkWhat’s goin’ on down there? Recommended Stories Jabari Ruffin Suspended One Half For Crushing Alabama Player's Balls He Got Nutmegged Meanwhile, An Update On Draymond GreenTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply64 repliesLeave a reply