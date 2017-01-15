Chris Conley Gets Blasted In The Head, Only Misses One PlayTimothy Burke43 minutes agoFiled to: bad brainsnflconcussionschris conleykansas city chiefsnfl playoffsbrain damagebrain injuries491EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalink GIF Chris Conley took a blow to the head from Steelers safety Sean Davis that left the Chiefs receiver dazed on the turf late in Kansas City’s playoff game tonight against Pittsburgh. In classic NFL concussion protocol fashion, Conley returned to the game after missing just one play:Player safety: the NFL’s job #1. Advertisement [NBC Universo]Recommended StoriesBo Jackson Says He Wouldn't Play Football AgainCam Newton Takes Hit To The Head, Somehow Ends Up Being The One Penalized Nothing About This Went Well For Jon RyanTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply49 repliesLeave a reply