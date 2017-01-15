GIF

Chris Conley took a blow to the head from Steelers safety Sean Davis that left the Chiefs receiver dazed on the turf late in Kansas City’s playoff game tonight against Pittsburgh. In classic NFL concussion protocol fashion, Conley returned to the game after missing just one play:

Player safety: the NFL’s job #1.

