It took us until the last game of the Sweet Sixteen, but we finally got the crazy ending we’ve been waiting for as Florida’s Chris Chiozza raced the length of the court in four seconds to hit a game-winning three-pointer and give his Gators squad an 84-83 win over Wisconsin. Zak Showalter, your time in the limelight was short. Here’s Ian Eagle’s call on Westwood One Radio:

[TBS]