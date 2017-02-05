Canada Loses Davis Cup Tie To Great Britain After Player Drills Umpire In The FaceTimothy BurkeToday 5:35pmFiled to: holy shitdavis cuptenniscanadagreat britaindenis shapovalovrefereesumpiresouch169EditPromoteShare to KinjaToggle Conversation toolsGo to permalinkCanada lost its Davis Cup tie to Great Britain 3-2 after Denis Shapovalov accidentally drilled the chair umpire in the face with a ball in reaction to losing a point. Advertisement The event caused Shapovalov to be defaulted and Great Britain’s Kyle Edmund declared the winner in what was the deciding match in the five-match series.Oops! Advertisement [Tennis Channel]Recommended StoriesSoccer Fan Takes Ball Square In The Face Maybe Don't Stand ThereVikings Plowing Over Fox Sound Guy, In Extreme Slow MotionTimothy Burketim@deadspin.com@bubbaprogTimothy Burke is Deadspin's Video Director.PGP Fingerprint: CDD8 B3DD 3565 1540 B1F9 4D63 D2B5 398E 0CAF 2F9C|PGP KeyOTR Fingerprint: 69085D53 4F369233 EA007F99 B4926AAD 8C458956Reply16 repliesLeave a reply