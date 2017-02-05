Canada lost its Davis Cup tie to Great Britain 3-2 after Denis Shapovalov accidentally drilled the chair umpire in the face with a ball in reaction to losing a point.

Advertisement

The event caused Shapovalov to be defaulted and Great Britain’s Kyle Edmund declared the winner in what was the deciding match in the five-match series.

Oops!

Advertisement

[Tennis Channel]

Recommended Stories

Soccer Fan Takes Ball Square In The Face
Maybe Don't Stand There
Vikings Plowing Over Fox Sound Guy, In Extreme Slow Motion